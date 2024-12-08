Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor calls it a 'dream' to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic; says 'it has got best of all artists from the world'

Ranbir Kapoor is soon going to delight fans with his upcoming film, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Recently, the actor attended the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where he expressed his excitement about the film and called it a ‘dream’ to play the role of Lord Rama in the highly-awaited film.

During a recent conversation at the stage of the Red Sea International Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his upcoming films. In response, the actor shared, "The film I’m working on currently is Ramayana, which is the greatest story ever. My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, somebody who is so passionately making this film, has got the best of all the artists from the world – creative people and the crew."

Ranbir further mentioned that it is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and made over two parts. He confirmed that he has finished shooting the first part and will be starting the second part soon. He stated that he feels "humbled" by just being a part of the story.

"I’m so humbled to be essaying Lord Rama’s role. It’s a dream for the team, especially for me, and it’s a film which has everything," he further added. According to the actor, he is "very excited" about the film, which has a story about culture and message – the victory of good over evil, family dynamics, and husband-wife dynamics.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming mythological epic has piqued everyone’s excitement ever since its inception. The film will feature Ravi Dubey in the role of Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Raavana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, among others.

Recently, while speaking with Connect Cine, Ravi not only confirmed his part in the film but also hailed RK’s kindness, empathy, and grace, noting that despite being a megastar, he remains humble and never lets his hard work show on set.

It was just a couple of months back that the makers confirmed that Part 1 and Part 2 of the film will be released on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

In addition, Kapoor also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

