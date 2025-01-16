PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Ananya Panday departs for Thailand, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar attend Satya re-release screening, and more

Bollywood celebrities are frequently spotted out and about in the city and this piece offers a peek at the top sightings of the day. From the paparazzi capturing Ananya Panday at the airport as she departed for Thailand to Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar attending the Satya re-release screening, check out these exciting celeb moments.

1. Ananya Panday heads to Thailand

Ananya Panday was spotted at the Mumbai airport late in the night as she jetted off to Thailand. The actress wore a navy blue top and jeans, while carrying a hoodie. She kept her look natural with no makeup and her hair styled in a bun.

2. Urmila Matondkar stuns at Satya screening

Urmila Matondkar recently attended the screening of the re-release of her 1998 film Satya. She looked stunning in a black gown. Her makeup was flawless and hair styled in loose waves.

3. Manoj Bajpayee’s custom look for Satya screening

Manoj Bajpayee donned a customized Satya t-shirt paired with a checkered shirt and black pants for the screening of his popular movie.

4. Karan Johar aces the fashion game

Karan Johar recently attended a sports event in the city. Donning a gray suit and his signature glasses, the filmmaker posed on the red carpet.

5. Bhagyashree looks fresh as a daisy at airport

Bhagyashree was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier in the day. She looked as fresh as a daisy in her black dress with a quirky print and black boots. The actress carried a gray suitcase and a maroon handbag with her.

6. Ameesha Patel rocks dinner date look

Ameesha Patel was spotted at dinner with her friends. Looking extremely stylish in a white tank top, denim shorts, and long blue boots, she smiled for the cameras.

7. Nikita Dutta goes the casual way

Nikita Dutta was spotted outside a cafe in a casual look. She wore a black sweatshirt featuring a cat and loose white pants.

