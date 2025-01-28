PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde promote Deva in Delhi, Aamir Khan papped at airport and more

Bollywood celebrities are frequently spotted out and about, and this piece offers a peek at the top sightings of the day. From Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde promoting their upcoming film Deva in Delhi to Aamir Khan being papped at the airport, check out these exciting celeb moments from today, January 28, 2025.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde for Delhi promotions of Deva

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde have been busy promoting their upcoming movie Deva. The onscreen couple was in Delhi for the same today and posed together for the paparazzi with smiles. Shahid looked dapper in a navy blue suit while Pooja donned a chic outfit consisting of a white shirt, black blazer, and black skirt.

2. Aamir Khan spotted at airport

Aamir Khan was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai today. The superstar obliged the paps with some pictures. He was seen wearing a black full-sleeved t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

3. Suhana Khan stuns in the city

The cameras clicked Suhana Khan in Bandra, Mumbai donning a stunning printed kurta set. She sported a no-makeup look, left her hair open, and enhanced her beauty with a small bindi.

4. Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Boman Irani promote The Mehta Boys

The Mehta Boys, starring Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Boman Irani, is set for a digital release next month. During the promotions today, Avinash wore an all-black outfit, while Shreya looked stunning in a brown crop top with a matching skirt and overcoat. Boman Irani donned a black t-shirt with denim pants and a blue blazer.

Advertisement

5. Malaika Arora departs from Mumbai

Malaika Arora was clicked at the Mumbai airport earlier today. She sported an all-denim look with white shoes and a black cap.

6. Sussanne Khan looks fresh at the airport

Sussanne Khan looked extremely fresh as she departed from Mumbai today. She wore a short black top with blue denim pants.

7. Sshura Khan steps out in the city

Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan was spotted in the city today. She looked beautiful in a white top and pants, carrying a black handbag.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: 7 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Ananya Panday departs for Thailand, Manoj Bajpayee & Urmila Matondkar attend Satya re-release screening, and more