Deva OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s action thriller after its theatrical run

The action thriller Deva is set to hit the big screens on January 31, 2025. It stars Shahid Kapoor as a police officer with Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. It has now been learned where the movie will be available for the viewers to watch after its theatrical run. Deva will have its OTT release on Netflix.

According to the posters of the film Deva, its streaming partner is Netflix. The audience will get the opportunity to watch it for the first time if they miss it in theaters or relive the experience. They will be able to engage in the story from the comfort of their homes. However, there is no clarity yet about the date of the digital release.

Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the cast of the movie includes Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal.

Earlier, the 2-minute, 18-second official trailer of Deva gave a glimpse of Shahid’s cop look. He took a crazy and aggressive turn, leading to an article being printed about him that asked, “Police or Mafia?” Pooja was also featured in the trailer. She plays the character of the ‘bold and beautiful’ Diya. The trailer was packed with some high-octane action sequences.

Watch the trailer of the film here!

The first song that was released from the soundtrack was titled Bhasad Macha. The energetic number has been sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri. The music is composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are by Raj Shekhar. Shahid Kapoor flaunted his moves on the dance floor while Pooja Hegde matched him perfectly. They also flaunted their chemistry in the music video.

As per the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Deva was certified on December 30, 2024. It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating and the certified length is 156 minutes and 53 seconds, which means 2 hours, 36 minutes and 53 seconds.

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that the makers have shot three different climaxes to keep the actual suspense a secret.

