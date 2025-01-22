Loveyapa's Khushi Kapoor reacts to Aamir Khan’s statement about her reminding him of Sridevi: ‘Maybe that’s something…'

Khushi Kapoor is currently preparing for the release of her movie Loveyapa, which marks her big screen debut. In the film, she stars opposite Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Earlier, Aamir shared that Khushi’s performance in the rom-com reminded him of her mother, Sridevi. Khushi has now reacted to this statement and said that this was something for other people to notice.

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Khushi Kapoor said that it was very sweet of Aamir Khan to say that she reminded him of Sridevi. However, she didn’t know if she would say that to herself. The actress stated, “Maybe that's something for other people to notice, but I would never want to go anywhere near that or touch that.”

When asked if she would follow some things of her late mother Sridevi, Khushi said that she wouldn’t want to. She didn’t believe in mimicking another actor’s performance and also stated that she didn’t want to touch her mother’s legacy.

Khushi further mentioned that it was her separate journey and she was still learning since she was very new. She added, “I think I’m kind of finding myself as I go, and I don't think following someone else would make that any easier.”

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan have been busy promoting their movie Loveyapa. The cast also includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand.

Apart from the official trailer, a few songs have also been released from the soundtrack. Loveyapa Ho Gaya is a quirky track offering a peek into their characters’ relationship with each other. Rehna Kol is a soothing romantic number that showcases Khushi and Junaid’s chemistry. Aamir Khan’s song Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar also played on the screen during one moment in Rehna Kol.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release in theaters on February 7, 2025, during Valentine's week.

