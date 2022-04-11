PICS: Ananya Panday kicks off her day with Yoga; Sara Ali Khan dons an all-black look as she exits the gym

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry amongst the Gen-Z. The two actresses have always been the talk of the town. Often, they have been spotted by the paparazzi when they head out for their yoga and Pilates classes. Speaking of which, today, the Student Of The Year 2 actress was seen making her way to her Yoga class, and the Atrangi Re star was seen exiting her Pilates class.

In the photos, Ananya Panday is seen keeping it casual in a grey sleeveless tank top paired with yoga pants and flats. Sara, on the other hand, was clicked as she exited her Pilate class. Sara Ali Khan was also seen warmly greeting the paparazzi. She quickly waved to the paps and did her iconic Namaste pose before she sat in the car and left for home. One can see the Love Aaj Kal actress donning an all-black outfit. Along with it, she also wore a black mask to protect herself from the COVID-19.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the actresses have interesting movies in their pipeline. Ananya Panday will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar's film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Next, she will feature in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Vicky Kaushal. The actress also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangdha Singh.

