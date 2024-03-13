PICS: Groom-to-be Pulkit Samrat looks dapper; leaves for Mehendi ceremony ahead of wedding with Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, adored as a beloved couple in Bollywood, have been in a relationship for years. Recent reports indicate that they're preparing to exchange vows on March 15 in Delhi. The wedding festivities are rumored to span four days, with the Fukrey cast anticipated to join the celebration. Now, the groom-to-be was spotted leaving from his home in a dapper avatar for Mehendi ceremony.

Pulkit Samrat leaves for Mehendi ceremony

Pulkit Samrat is ready to exchange vows with his long-time partner, Kriti Kharbanda. Recently, he was seen departing for their Mehendi ceremony. Pulkit looked dashing in a yellow chikankari kurta, paired with sleek black sunglasses, exuding charm and style.

Recently, gorgeous bride-to-be Kriti Kharbanda was also spotted on the Mumbai airport as she was heading for her wedding in Delhi.

About Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding

While preparations for their wedding are in full swing, their Mumbai house has also been beautifully lit up with multiple strings of rice lights. According to News18, The joyous occasion will kick off with pre-wedding festivities from March 13 to March 16, leading up to the main event on March 15. Delhi, the hometown of both actors, holds special significance as the chosen venue. Opting for a cozy affair, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda intend to keep the wedding intimate, focusing on cherished moments with close family and friends. Although a few Bollywood stars might grace the occasion, the guest list primarily includes their nearest and dearest, with Varun Sharma and fellow Fukrey cast members expected to fly in to Delhi to share in the celebration.

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding schedule

Pulkit and Kriti have opted for a soft pastel-themed wedding, infused with Punjabi traditions and warmth, keeping the guest list intimate and minimal. Festivities commence on March 13 with the vibrant Mehendi, followed by the joyful Haldi ceremony and a lively Cocktail party on March 14. Finally, on March 15, 2024, they'll exchange vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony, surrounded by their closest loved ones.

