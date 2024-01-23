PICS: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa is responsible for giving her raccoon eyes, joy and bruised arm

Ileana D'Cruz welcomed her baby boy Koa in August 2023 and since then she has been obsessed with the little one. However, the actress has also been sharing the raw, unfiltered version of herself post-motherhood and spilling several mom hacks for new and to-be moms. Recently, the celebrity shared a picture of herself and her baby on social media.

Ileana D'Cruz says her son Koa is responsible for giving her raccoon eyes

Time and again, Ileana D'Cruz has been giving us a peek into her life and showing how it’s been going on with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. A while ago, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped two pictures that got everyone going ‘aww’.

In the first photo, the Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actress shared a selfie showcasing her bare, makeup-less face. In the captions, she penned that her little one is the reason behind her raccoon eyes. In the following clip, she gave a glimpse of her baby being jumpy and energetically playing by himself. Wearing his beige-hued onesie, he looked super cute while the actress wore a black night suit.

Captioning the photos, the Barfi actress wrote, “Behind every mama trying to take a flattering, no-makeup selfie that tries not to show her sleepless-night-raccoon-eyes is a jumpy little munchkin who’s responsible for said raccoon eyes. But also for bringing her more joy than she could ever imagine possible- and a bruised arm. (laughing emoji).”

Check out her posts below:

Ileana D'Cruz shared ‘mom hack’ to get a more flattering photo

A couple of weeks ago, the actress shared a selfie from inside her car, wearing a black outfit and huge eyewear in the same color. Sharing it, she wrote, “Used to adjust my hair for a more flattering photo before, now I do it to mainly cover up the baby spit up. #momhacks.”

Take a look:

Ileana D'Cruz introduced her baby to the world by posting a photo of him on social media. She shared, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full,” adding that Koa Phoenix Dolan was born on August 1. Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

