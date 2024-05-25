Prasanth Varma confirms creative differences with Ranveer Singh's team; says 'Work culture in South is different'

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh's collaboration for the upcoming biggie Rakshash was supposed to be among the biggest future pan-India collaborations. Everything was going well, and the announcement video was also shot, but at the last minute, the duo parted ways following creative differences.

Pinkvilla was the first to report on the differences between Ranveer and Prasanth. However, it now seems the actor-director duo is still trying to work around the problems and make the project happen together. Meanwhile, the director also opened up about what exactly happened between him and Ranveer that led to problems.

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma are in the final round of talks for Rakshash

As per Amar Ujala's report, Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma are still in touch with each other and are having the final round of discussions for the film. If the reports are to be believed, the team may get back to the film soon as planned earlier.

Prasanth Varma tells the reason behind the problems between him and Ranveer Singh

During an interaction with the same publication, Prasanth Varma shared that he didn't like the behavior of Ranveer's team. "Ranveer Singh has his own style. He came to the office with a caravan of team members. However, in the South, the work culture is different. Everyone works together like a team here, and no one tries to make the other person feel small," he said.

Prasanth said it while confirming what the shopkeepers around his office told the publication about Ranveer's team. The shopkeepers and people who were present on the sets shared that Ranveer came with a caravan of cars on the sets, and his team's behavior wasn't good.

Ranveer Singh prioritizing family over hectic film schedule

Earlier, a source close to Ranveer informed Pinkvilla that he is taking it slow and is gearing up to embrace fatherhood in 2024. “He is prioritizing family over his hectic film schedule. While he is hearing a lot of scripts, his focus is to invest more time in the family. He is secure with his lineup while continuing to read more to have exciting projects under his kitty. The two confirmed films at the moment include Don 3 and Shaktimaan. There’s Aditya Dhar’s next also in the writing stage,” the source shared.

Rakshas is touted to be a period film set in the Pre-Independence Era with a mythological backdrop.

