Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh gushes over his ‘sunshine’ Deepika Padukone’s latest PICS: ‘Buri nazar wale tera moonh kala’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved and adored Bollywood couples. The duo never misses a chance to shower love and affection on each other. Recently, Deepika Padukone ultimately stole the show with her dreamy yellow dress, flaunting her baby bump. Now, Ranveer Singh has reacted to his wife's pictures, and we bet it will make you say 'AWWWWW!'

Ranveer Singh gushes over Deepika Padukone's latest pictures

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer Singh shared pictures of his wife and mom-to-be, Deepika Padukone. In the first picture, Ranveer called Deepika his sunshine. In the second picture, Singh can be seen gushing over his lady love as he wrote, 'Uff, Kya Karun Mai, Marr Jau?' For the third picture, Ranveer is setting major couple goals as he protects his love from the evil eye, mentioning, 'Buri Nazar Wale Tera Mooh Kala.'

Have a look at Ranveer's reaction here:

Now, with the news of their impending bundle of joy due in September, excitement has reached a fever pitch. Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival, counting down the days with bated breath. The recent photos and spotting of the soon-to-be parents are currently causing a frenzy on social media, with Deepika's chic style and her adorable baby bump stealing the show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the work front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will feature in Singham Again where he will reprise his role of Simmba. The movie also features Deepika Padukone and it will be a delight to see the pair sharing the screen space again in the movie. The action-packed movie boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others. He will then start filming for his much-awaited film Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Kiara Advani.

The Chhapaak actress is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again where she is set to play a police officer named Shakti Shetty. She will then be seen in Kalki 2898 AD as Padma alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The movie is currently eyeing a June 27 release this year.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi: Mumbai Police gives unique twist to SLB show's dialogues for general public safety; PICS