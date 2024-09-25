Priyanka Chopra GLAMS UP Citadel: Honey Bunny and Diana’s special screening in London; poses with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis

Priyanka Chopra has resumed shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel. Two spinoffs, Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, are set to release in 2024. Priyanka recently attended the special screening of these upcoming shows in London. Donning a glamorous look, she posed with actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis.

On September 25, 2024, Priyanka Chopra graced the London special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana in a stunning orange gown. Inside pictures of the event were shared by AGBO, the producers of Citadel. Some photos showed Priyanka striking a pose with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis. In others, they were accompanied by the crew, including Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, as well as director duo Raj & DK.

The Indian spinoff Citadel: Honey Bunny introduces Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as spies. The ensemble cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

The series is directed by Raj & DK and produced by D2R Films. Backed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s AGBO, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

Earlier, during the release of the teaser, Priyanka Chopra teased that fans would find easter eggs related to her character in Citadel: Honey Bunny. She said, “When you watch this series, look for the connection to Nadia... breadcrumbs all over Citadel, you just have to find them!” She also praised the acting of Varun and Samantha as well as the work of Raj & DK.

Meanwhile, the Italian show Citadel: Diana, starring Matilda De Angelis, is set to arrive on October 10, 2024.

Priyanka recently offered her followers a glimpse of the sets as she began filming for Season 2 of the American version. She shared a video on her Instagram from her first day on the sets. PC was seen posing for a mirror selfie and showcasing her hand wounds. In the caption, she wrote, “Nadia is back. #CitadelS2.”

On the personal front, Priyanka celebrated her husband Nick Jonas’ birthday on September 16 at his concert in London.

