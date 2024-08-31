Patralekhaa's birthday post for pasandida mard Rajkummar Rao proves what true love looks like; calls him a 'great human being'

Patralekhaa has the most special birthday wish for her loving husband, Rajkummar Rao. The Stree 2 actor is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Inundated love and blessings have been pouring in for the birthday boy in the form of heartfelt wishes. Meanwhile, his wife’s birthday post stood out from the rest. Check it out.

Today, on August 31, Patralekhaa dropped a beautiful birthday wish for her husband, Rajkummar Rao. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a slow-motion video from their vacations in snow-capped mountains. Juxtaposing several adorable glimpses, the clip begins with the Stree 2 actor running towards the camera. He was also seen playing with snow and striking Shah Rukh Khan’s open-arm iconic pose, followed by several photos of the picturesque beauty covered with snow all over.

Hyping up her husband on his success, the loving wife expressed, "Happy Birthday Raj…What a massive year you have had..Beginning with Srikanth to Mahi to Stree..We often debate is it really important to be a great actor one has to be a good human being the answer is yes and I can confidently say this because of You.."

"Cheers to many more characters to many more blockbusters to your uniqueness to your burning passion for your art & to your integrity..Love you," she further added.

Take a look

Being the most loving husband, the actor dedicated his success to his wife. He replied to the post stating, "Thank you so much my love. You are the wind beneath my wings. My strength and my everything. And your magical work in #IC814 is so inspiring. Here’s to many more," followed by two red-heart emojis.

A while back, Rajkummar’s close friend and actor Huma Qureshi also wished Rao on his birthday. Sharing an inside glimpse from the actor’s birthday celebration, she wrote, "Happy Bday @rajkummar_rao May every year..you get to eat as much cake (and mithai)"

In the picture, we can see three distinctive scrumptious cakes placed on the table with blown candles on them. The actor was clicked in a candid moment as he posed beside them, seemingly at a café.

Take a look

Rajkummar is currently enjoying the success of his last released, Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

