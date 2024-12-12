Top 25 First Weekend Box Office Collections Of All Time From Bollywood In Hindi

We have compiled a list of the top 25 Hindi movies with the highest first three-day box office collections ever. Note that there are many movie titles mentioned in the list which were not regular Friday releases.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan topped the charts and rules like a true king as it smashed a massive box office collection of Rs 175.25 crore net in its first three days of release. It was released on Thursday and enjoyed a four-day extended first weekend. However, we have included only the first three days in this list, as the title says!

Following this, a regular Friday release, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor took the second spot and minted Rs 168.50 crore in the opening weekend. Another SRK film Pathaan, released on Wednesday, secured the third spot by raking a total box office collection of Rs 160.50 crore net in its first three days of release. Here's presenting the full list with the day of non-friday releases:

Top 25 First Three Days Net Box Office Collection Of All Time ft. Bollywood Films in Hindi (Day of release)

Last Updated On 11-18-2024 Sr. No. Movie Name Collection 1 Jawan 175.25 2 Animal 168.50 3 Pathaan 160.50 4 Tiger 3 138.50 5 Gadar 2 132.50 6 Stree 2 129.25 7 Sanju 119.25 8 Tiger Zinda Hai 115 9 Singham Again 111.25 10 Sultan 105.50 11 Dangal 104.50 12 Brahmastra 102.50 13 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 101.25 14 Race 3 100.75 15 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 100 16 Thugs Of Hindostan 98.50 17 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 97.75 18 Dhoom 3 97.25 19 Adipurush 95.50 20 PK 94 21 Happy New Year 93 22 War 93 23 Bharat 90.50 24 Golmaal Again 87.75 25 Chennai Express 86.25



Be it box office openers or the best first three days of theatrical business, Salman Khan's name is bound to come. Here again, the Sikandar actor holds the record of delivering 8 movie titles, which disrupted the theatrical business in the first three days of release.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan topped the list with Jawan but holds 4 movie titles that made it to the top 25 first three days net box office collections of all time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

