Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth releases in Indian sign language, director Tushar Hiranandani shares video from screening; Fans say 'this is really special'

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Jyotika starrer Srikanth was released earlier this year in May. Now, a couple of months later, a special sign language screening of the film was organized and director Tushar Hiranandani shared the update. Rao’s performance was immensely appreciated in the biographical drama based on the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Today, on Aug 22, a while back, director Tushar Hiranandani took to his Instagram handle and shared a small video clip from the Indian sign language screening of Srikanth. Sharing the update he wrote alongside, "This makes us so happy thank You dil se Secretary Shri Rajesh Aggarwal ji from the Ministry of Empowerment of person with Disabilities.Miniistry of social justice and empowerment.Goverment of India. For making Srikanth accessible to everyone..."

Soon after the post was shared, a fan wrote, "Congratulations Tushar sir. This film is a testament to your genius and vision" and another fan commented, "Kya baat hai! This is really special. Congrats bro"

Notably, a while back, the filmmaker had shared a special post making an official announcement of the development. It was revealed in the post that T-Series Films, Chalk N Cheese Films & Department of Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities (Divyangjan) Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Government of India have joined hands for the the special screening of Rajkummar Rao starrer.

"Thank you Department of Empowerment of person with disabilities ministry of social justice and Empowerment.Goverment of India for supporting #Srikanth in such beautiful gesture by making it in I.S.L so it is accessible to each and every person that wants to enjoy it.... Thank you Shri Rakesh Agarwal ji and every person who made this possible. And as always thank you @pvrcinemas_official for supporting us", wrote the director expressing happiness over the same.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth is based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikant Bolla. It chronicles his inspiring journey where despite all the odds he fearlessly pursued his dreams and ultimately found Bollant Industries. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the work front, Raj is enjoying the glorious success of his recently released horror-comedy, Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana.

