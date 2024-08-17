Rajkummar Rao reveals he observed THIS about Stree 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor; ‘She always carries a..’

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are currently enjoying the success of their recently released movie Stree 2. The horror-comedy hit theaters on August 15, 2024, and received positive reviews from both fans and critics. Having spent a lot of time together on set and during promotions, Rao revealed something about his co-star that is not widely known. Scroll down to find out!

During a conversation with The Lallantop, Rajkummar Rao shared that he traveled frequently during his theater days. During these travels, he kept a diary where he would jot down any unique characters or unusual occurrences he encountered. The interviewer then asked what he had observed about the Baaghi actress, to which he responded, "One thing I observed about Shraddha, which nobody knows, is that she always carries a tissue or something similar because she has an issue with her tear glands, and her eyes often water."

On August 17, 2024, the Stree 2 team and other actors arrived for a success bash just a day after the film's release. The star-studded event in Mumbai saw many Bollywood celebrities making stylish appearances. Shraddha Kapoor, the film's leading lady, arrived in a red luxury car, drawing attention as she made her entrance. Varun Dhawan, who has a cameo as Bhediya in the movie, also joined the celebration.

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao, who played the male lead, Vicky, in Stree 2, arrived at the event dressed stylishly in a colorful shirt, black pants, and sneakers. He was joined by his wife, actress Patralekhaa, who opted for a casual ensemble featuring a black see-through top, matching heels, and a denim bag that completed her look.

Actress Kriti Sanon was also present at the event to support the team. She wore a beige backless slip dress, kept her hair down, and carried a luxury bag to complete her look.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios, is the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in prominent roles. On the work front, Rao will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: Animal: Arshad Warsi praises Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film; says 'I enjoyed watching it'