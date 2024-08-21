Rajkummar Rao drops hilarious 'When Stree meets Srikanth' PIC and fans can't stop laughing; Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana react

Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the glorious success of Stree 2. Prior to this, he was seen in the biographical drama movie Srikanth. The actor recently dropped an amusing post signifying their crossover, titled, ‘Streekanth.’ The post attracted humorous reactions from Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

Today, on Aug 21, a while back, Rajkummar Rao dropped a collage featuring ‘Stree’ from his recently released horror-comedy, Stree 2. The other side featured his still from the biographical drama film Srikanth. He called this amusing and unexpected crossover "Streekanth."

Taking to his Instagram handle, he captioned the post, "When #Stree meets #Srikanth." #Streekanth. He went on to add a musical touch with the song, Aayi Nai, from the film in the background.

Take a look

Minutes after the post was shared, Srikanth’s director, Tushar Hiranandani, exclaimed, "Mast idea hain bro," and adding to the banter, Raj replied, "@tusharhiranandani Aap hi ne diya hai bro," and the filmmaker remarked, "@rajkummar_rao chalo let's announce."

In addition to this, Varun Dhawan and Manushi Chillar dropped laughter emoji. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped raised hands and a red-heart emoji, Abhishek Banerjee dropped fire emojis.

Furthermore, as one can anticipate, several fans also swamped the comments section, hilariously reacting to the post. A user wrote, "Good to know superstars can also crack lame jokes," while another fan remarked, "Rajkumar being Dank," a third fan asked, "Aaj ek baar aur jau kya film dekhne" and another fan heaped praises, expressing, "But seriously both the movies were good , enjoyed both."

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 released Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the horror-comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal roles.

The film is currently running in the theaters successfully. It was released earlier this week on the eve of Independence Day, i.e., August 14, 2024. The film has been widely appreciated by fans and critics alike. In fact, it also has been creating massive waves at the box office. After a historic extended weekend of Rs 228 crore, the horror-comedy netted Rs 25 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total cume to Rs 253 crore in India.

