Rakt Bramhand First Look: Raj and DK officially announce action fantasy series with Tumbbad director

Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Prabhu have been hitting the headlines for their upcoming big web series together. Earlier titled Rakhtabeej, the project has been officially announced now as Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom.

Creators Raj & DK made the official announcement on social media for the upcoming action fantasy series while announcing their collaboration with Rahi Anil Barve, Sita R. Menon, and Netflix.

Raj & DK announce their action fantasy series with Rakt Bramhand

Filmmaker duo, Raj & DK took to X (formerly Twitter) on July 27 and shared the announcement poster of Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom which has "Now Filming" written over it. "We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood! We’re pumped to announce our first ever action-fantasy series," the caption read as saying.

Excited fans flooded the replies section with tweets expressing their anticipation for the project. "Looking enticing.... i have fully trust on your product... especially when it will be on best OTT Netflix," tweeted a fan. "Expecting a lot. Hope we get a GOT for india", wrote another.

An admirer of Raj & DK's previous films commented, "I’m sure this is going to be awesome like all your other works. All the best"

Previously, Raj & DK have worked majorly with Amazon Prime Video with series like The Family Man, Farzi, and the upcoming Citadel: Honey Bunny. This is the first time, they are collaborating with Netflix for a series.

Advertisement

Rahi Anil Barve who is known for the 2018 folk horror film Tumbbad will be helming the project while Sita R. Menon has come on board as a writer. Barve also shared the poster on X and wrote, "My third !"

On July 28, he shared another tweet about his three projects so far and his journey as a filmmaker. Barve whose second project is Amazon Prime Video's Gulkanda Tales wrote, "Almost two decades. Pitching these three projects simultaneously from 2007-9. One is over. Second is ready to release. Third starts.Tough struggles no doubt. But as mom used to say, all is well that ends well! Impossible is beautiful. 2025 will be great year. -Rahi."

More about Rakt Bramhand

Talking to Variety, Raj & DK said that their goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and "reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood." As per the buzz, apart from Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Prabhu, the series will also have Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan teases ‘good news’ ahead of Citadel: Honey Bunny release date announcement; fans playfully ask if he stole daughter’s toys