Aditya Roy Kapur to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor after YJHD? Here’s what former has to say

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is one of the most iconic movies of all time. It was released in 2013. The film gave all of us a lifetime of memories as it saw a stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin.

The audience loved the stunning chemistry of Ranbir and Aditya as Bunny and Avi, respectively, and their brotherhood was appreciated by everyone. However, since then, Ranbir and Aditya have not had the chance to share screens. But recently, Kapur expressed his desire to work with Ranbir again.

Aditya Roy Kapur on working with Ranbir again

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur spoke to ANI at an event and expressed his desire to work with his Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-star Ranbir Kapoor. He added that they had a great time while working together in the film. “So, hopefully, if someone writes something that’s fun and we do it again for sure,” Kapur said. To note, Aditya had this conversation after he walked for the renowned designer Kunal Rawal at a fashion event in Delhi.

Aditya Roy Kapur Workfront

As per the sources of India Today, Aditya has recently finished shooting his next film, Metro... In Dino. The film also has Sara Ali Khan in the pivotal role. Directed by Anurag Basu, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Konkona Sen Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier slated to be released on Sep 13, 2024, but later got postponed to Nov 29, 2024.

To note, Aditya debuted in 2009 with Salman Khan’s film London Dreams. However, he shot to success with the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Since then, the actor has appeared in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Fitoor, Ok Jaanu, Ludo, The Night Manager, and others.

