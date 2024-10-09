7 Bollywood movies on Netflix with one-word titles that provide wholesome entertainment
Presented below is a list of Bollywood movies available on the platform Netflix that have only one-word titles but promise to provide you with a lot of entertainment.
There have been many Bollywood movies with only one-word titles over the years. Some of these simple titles have immense impact and completely justify the story of the film. Netflix, a leading OTT platform, has a variety of Hindi films with only one word in their titles. Check out some of the most entertaining films on Netflix with one-word titles that prove sometimes less is more.
7 movies on Netflix that have only one word in their titles:
1. Crew
- Running Time: 2 hours
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma
- Director: Rajesh A Krishnan
- Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri
- Year of release: 2024
Crew is one of the latest Bollywood movies on Netflix with a one-word title. The film revolves around three air hostesses, Geeta, Jasmine, and Divya. They have a lot of dreams for themselves, but their airline goes bankrupt. Soon, they discover a secret about the company, which lands them in a lot of chaos. Crew is the apt title as it showcases the life and, in this case, the heists of the cabin crew members.
2. Jawan
- Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt
- Director: Atlee
- Writer: Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan
- Year of release: 2023
This film’s title is based on Shah Rukh Khan’s character as he stars in and as Jawan. He plays a dual role, as an Indian soldier and as a jailer. The latter recruits a team of six girls, and together they deal with the injustices in society in their own unique way. The simplicity of the title made it easy for the people to relate to this blockbuster.
3. Badla
- Running Time: 1 hour 57 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul
- Director: Sujoy Ghosh
- Writer: Sujoy Ghosh
- Year of release: 2019
Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film is about a woman named Naina who is caught in a crime investigation. She takes help from a lawyer, Badal Gupta, who tries to find out all the answers. Badla is a perfectly suitable title for this movie on Netflix, as the story is based on revenge. Even Badal Gupta’s name is taken from the title.
4. Drishyam
- Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor
- Director: Nishikant Kamat
- Writer: Upendra Sidhaye
- Year of release: 2015
Drishyam is one of the most engaging one-word movies on Netflix. In the film, Vijay and his family get into trouble when the son of Goa’s IG goes missing. Vijay, a fourth grade dropout, is very interested in cinema. Through the visuals that he has seen in films, he fools the police and tries to save his family.
5. Fashion
- Running Time: 2 hours 47 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan
- Director: Madhur Bhandarkar
- Writer: Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, Anuraadha Tewari
- Year of release: 2008
Fashion, one of the highly acclaimed movies available on Netflix, takes the audience behind the scenes of the Indian fashion industry. The film follows the journey of Meghna Mathur, who wishes to become a supermodel. It shows her highs and lows as she gets deeper into the fashion world.
6. Don
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2006
Another film available to stream on Netflix that is titled on Shah Rukh Khan’s character is Don. In the action-packed thriller, Vijay, who resembles the appearance of Don, infiltrates his gang and tries to find out his secrets. Don is one of the most iconic negative characters in Bollywood, and the film even has a sequel, Don 2.
7. Lakshya
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: War/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2004
Lakshya is another movie on Netflix that has become quite popular over the years. It revolves around Hrithik Roshan’s character Karan, who has no goal (lakshya) in his life. However, when he joins the army, he makes it his life’s mission to defend his country. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Kargil War.
Other Hindi movies with one-word titles include CTRL, Ulajh, Dilwale, Darlings, Tamasha, Barfi, Dostana, Maharaj, Khoobsurat, and more. Let us know your favorite in the comments below.
ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed a ‘big fight’ happened between her sisters and Vicky Kaushal’s friends during joota chupai ritual at their wedding