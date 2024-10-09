7 Bollywood movies on Netflix with one-word titles that provide wholesome entertainment

There have been many Bollywood movies with only one-word titles over the years. Some of these simple titles have immense impact and completely justify the story of the film. Netflix, a leading OTT platform, has a variety of Hindi films with only one word in their titles. Check out some of the most entertaining films on Netflix with one-word titles that prove sometimes less is more.

7 movies on Netflix that have only one word in their titles:



1. Crew

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Rajesh A Krishnan Writer: Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri

Nidhi Mehra, Mehul Suri Year of release: 2024

Crew is one of the latest Bollywood movies on Netflix with a one-word title. The film revolves around three air hostesses, Geeta, Jasmine, and Divya. They have a lot of dreams for themselves, but their airline goes bankrupt. Soon, they discover a secret about the company, which lands them in a lot of chaos. Crew is the apt title as it showcases the life and, in this case, the heists of the cabin crew members.

2. Jawan

Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins

2 hours 49 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt Director: Atlee

Atlee Writer: Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan

Atlee, Sumit Arora, S. Ramanagirivasan Year of release: 2023

Advertisement

This film’s title is based on Shah Rukh Khan’s character as he stars in and as Jawan. He plays a dual role, as an Indian soldier and as a jailer. The latter recruits a team of six girls, and together they deal with the injustices in society in their own unique way. The simplicity of the title made it easy for the people to relate to this blockbuster.

3. Badla

Running Time: 1 hour 57 mins

1 hour 57 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul

Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Writer: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Year of release: 2019

Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The film is about a woman named Naina who is caught in a crime investigation. She takes help from a lawyer, Badal Gupta, who tries to find out all the answers. Badla is a perfectly suitable title for this movie on Netflix, as the story is based on revenge. Even Badal Gupta’s name is taken from the title.

Advertisement

4. Drishyam

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller/Drama

Crime/Thriller/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Writer: Upendra Sidhaye

Upendra Sidhaye Year of release: 2015

Drishyam is one of the most engaging one-word movies on Netflix. In the film, Vijay and his family get into trouble when the son of Goa’s IG goes missing. Vijay, a fourth grade dropout, is very interested in cinema. Through the visuals that he has seen in films, he fools the police and tries to save his family.

5. Fashion

Running Time: 2 hours 47 mins

2 hours 47 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan

Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar Writer: Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, Anuraadha Tewari

Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, Anuraadha Tewari Year of release: 2008

Fashion, one of the highly acclaimed movies available on Netflix, takes the audience behind the scenes of the Indian fashion industry. The film follows the journey of Meghna Mathur, who wishes to become a supermodel. It shows her highs and lows as she gets deeper into the fashion world.

Advertisement

6. Don

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani, Om Puri Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2006

Another film available to stream on Netflix that is titled on Shah Rukh Khan’s character is Don. In the action-packed thriller, Vijay, who resembles the appearance of Don, infiltrates his gang and tries to find out his secrets. Don is one of the most iconic negative characters in Bollywood, and the film even has a sequel, Don 2.

7. Lakshya

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2004

Lakshya is another movie on Netflix that has become quite popular over the years. It revolves around Hrithik Roshan’s character Karan, who has no goal (lakshya) in his life. However, when he joins the army, he makes it his life’s mission to defend his country. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Kargil War.

Other Hindi movies with one-word titles include CTRL, Ulajh, Dilwale, Darlings, Tamasha, Barfi, Dostana, Maharaj, Khoobsurat, and more. Let us know your favorite in the comments below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif revealed a ‘big fight’ happened between her sisters and Vicky Kaushal’s friends during joota chupai ritual at their wedding