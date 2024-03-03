Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen pics from wedding with Jackky Bhagnani: ‘I know it maybe an overdose…’

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in their lives with a lovely wedding ceremony set in the picturesque surroundings of Goa. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy setting in South Goa on February 21. The newly married couple has been treating their fans with glimpses from their wedding ceremonies. Now, Rakul has shared some new pictures from her big day.

Rakul Preet Singh shares new pictures from her wedding

Today, on March 3, Rakul Preet Singh who recently tied knot with Jackky Bhagnani took to her Instagram handle to share a series of new pictures from her lavish Goa wedding. The first picture of the post was a full size photo from her D-day in their ivory and pink wedding attire with the background featuring the floral decoration. The second picture included a picture of just their decoration having a background with sunset and coconut trees. The third picture was from the actress’ mehendi ceremony in which Rakul is seen posing while also flaunting her mehendi. The actress is seen donning a beautiful pink and orange fusion wear outfit. The fourth picture was from the couple’s sangeet night in which Rakul is seen posing in the arms of Jackky. The picture in the slide was from the couple’s Anand Karaj wedding - the Sikh ceremony. Rakul is seen looking like a dream in her ivory and gold wedding attire.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I know it may be an overdose of wedding posts but it happens only once in a lifetime and it’s not over till I thank the people responsible for making our dream come true ..” and added a red heart emoji,

TAKE A LOOK:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding video

In their enchanting wedding video, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani appeared truly mesmerizing together. The video beautifully captures the couple's happiness during their special day. Both the bride and groom are shown dancing and relishing every moment of their wedding, presenting a delightful scene for viewers. The video offers a delightful peek into the couple's happiness and the lively ambiance of their wedding, highlighting the love and joy shared on this significant occasion.

Rakul and Jackky kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai with a lively dhol night. Upon arriving in Goa with their families, the festivities continued with colorful haldi and mehendi ceremonies, enhancing the festive vibe. The culmination was a lively musical performance, followed by some light dancing on stage. The following day, the couple exchanged vows in a beautiful beach wedding ceremony, marking the beginning of their journey together amidst a joyful and unforgettable celebration.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani's wedding attire

Rakul looked stunning in a beautiful pastel pink lehenga designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The skirt of the lehenga was adorned with numerous small floral motifs adorned with pearls, beads, and glitter. Her choli, matching the color of her lehenga, was crafted with layers of net fabric.

Jackky opted for an ivory-colored sherwani designed by Tarun Tahiliani, adorned with intricate floral embroidery. He looked regal in the achkan-style outfit, paired with a matching pagdi and choodidaar. The pagdi featured border embroidery and tiny studs. Completing the traditional look, Jackky wore mojris and elegantly carried his dupatta, perfectly coordinated with his turban.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her love for sneakers in then and now PICS from wedding with Jackky Bhagnani