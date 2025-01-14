'I want to fall on the feet of Allu Arjun and Sukumar…': Ram Gopal Varma makes controversial statements on Game Changer box office collections

Ram Charan’s Game Changer has received a mixed response from the audiences, who have expressed their honest opinion after watching the film. However, as for the makers, they have claimed that the film has got only positive reviews so far.

And now, popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, dropped a post on X, taking a dig at the Ram Charan starrer and raising serious doubts about the reported collection of the film at the box office. He added he would instead wish to fall at the feet of Allu Arjun, as he has already seen Pushpa 2.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I loved PUSHPA 2 but now after seeing G C I want to fall on the feet of @alluarjun and @SukumarWritings”.

Check out the post here:

In another post, he underlined the huge discrepancy between the box office collection of the film claimed by the producers, vis-a-vis those that are being reported by the actual trade analysts, based on the first-hand response from the audience.

RGV wrote, “If @ssrajamouli and @SukumarWritings sky rocketed telugu cinema in real time collections into a fantastically stratospheric heights thereby sending legitimate shock waves into Bollywood, the people behind G C succeeded in proving that the south is much more FANTASTIC in being a FRAUD,”

In his long post, the director highlighted how due to the highly incorrect and exaggerated box office collection reported by the makers of Game Changer, other established records by previous films like RRR, Baahubali, KGF and others, will be in danger and undermined.

Ram Gopal Varma finally concluded his post by clarifying that the producer of the Ram Charan starrer, Dil Raju, could not be blamed for this misinterpretation of facts and figures since he happens to be extremely grounded and is a realist.

