EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Matondkar talks about 'Rangeela'; Reveals 'Chamma Chamma' could've gotten her hospitalised

Urmila Matondkar is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. She was one of the most successful female actors of the 1990s and gained wide recognition with Masoom. Later, the actress established herself as a leading actress in Hindi cinema with the romantic drama Rangeela following which she appeared in films like Ek Hasina Thi, Judaai, Satya, Daud, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bas Ek Pal, Bhoot, Naina, Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain, and many others.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Urmila talked about the beautiful memory of her romantic-drama starrer, Rangeela. Recalling a scene from the film, she said: "I was standing on the rocks, facing the camera and there was this humongous sea behind me. It was a full tide and that's when the shot was put up because it looks glorious on the screen, but on my feet, a few fingers were stuck into the rocks which were totally edgy and totally cut because of the water and there was no music because there was so much noise and the camera was like half a kilometer away the entire cast and crew were somewhere on a big mountain and they were only giving me instructions with hands. So that shot where I'm standing and doing the hip movement was actually done without music with only the sea. If I would have lost my focus, my photo would have come at the beginning with a garland around it." She added that due to the success of glory she feels gratitude and never leaves a chance to thank the audience as it would not have been possible without them.

Further, talking about her iconic song Chamma Chamma from the 1998 film, China-Gate. She said that she did not want to do another item song. Urmila talked about how Rajkumar Santoshi convinced her by saying, "I want to make a song which people will remember just like how they talk about choreography they remember Honton Pe Aisi Baat." During the photoshoot of Chamma Chamma, she recalled how Rajkumar told her to reduce the jewellery she was wearing, however, she denied it. Later, the actress said that the jewellery caused her bruises. "By the end of those four days I could have been hospitalized from all the scratches and the jewellry itself was so heavy because it was all very authentic but it was all fun and not even one thing out of it I will change. I just thought that God has given me these extraordinary chances and how can I do the best with it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Matondkar will be seen judging the new season of 'DID Super Moms' alongside Bhagyashree and Remo D'souza.

