Satya Re-Release Box Office: Will Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy and Urmila Matondkar's movie recreate the success of the original?

"Mumbai ka king kaun! Bhiku Mhatre!" Back in the 90s, Manoj Bajpayee made us believe in his acting prowess while acing his performance as a gangster in Ram Gopal Varma's directorial, Satya. The 1998 crime drama is touted as the first film of Varma's Gangster trilogy. Satya has received a cult status over the years. 27 years later, it is making a theatrical comeback on January 17, 2025.

Revisiting Box Office Performance Of Satya On Its Re-release

Co-written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, Satya collected Rs 14.25 crore net at the Indian box office during its release. JD Chakravarthy and Urmila Matondkar-starrer earned USD 30000 (Rs 13 lakh) in overseas markets. The total global box office collection of Satya stood at Rs 18.5 crore gross.

Also starring Manoj Bajpayee as the second lead, the 1998 cult movie emerged as a hit at the box office.

Particulars Collections Of Satya India Net Rs 14.25 crore Overseas Rs 13 lakh Worldwide Rs 18.5 crore

Can Satya Perform Well With Its Cult Status?

Satya was initially stalled before its original release. The shooting of the 1998 cult classic was halted three days after it had begun. It was restarted after almost a week as Ram Gopal Varma collaborated with film distributor Bharat Shah.

Satya turned out to be a breakthrough film for several team members including Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap. On the occasion of its re-release, RGV has claimed on X that his 1998 cult classic didn't go through any scripting stage.

Satya continues to be cherished for its impeccable storytelling, iconic characters, and popular sountrack. Now that it is back in theaters, can it perform well like the re-releases of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tumbaad? Going by its cult status, the crime drama has the potential to do a decent business. Let's wait and watch.

