Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park to go on floors in 2025? Deets inside

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has not only broken several box office records but also become a huge topic of discussion all over. The Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer recently released on OTT and yet again fans cannot stop talking about the film. Well, the team of Animal has already announced its sequel Animal Park and we bet fans cannot wait to watch that film. But it looks like, there is a little wait until work begins on the sequel.

Animal Park will go into the writing stage in February

As per the latest reports in Mid-Day, sources close to the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Animal Park will go into the writing stage in February. Currently, the director is gearing up to shoot his cop thriller, Spirit with Prabhas over the next few months. Simultaneously, the writing team will work on developing the script of the sequel based on the plotline given to them by Sandeep.

The source further revealed that Animal Park’s basic structure was ready right when Animal was written since it was meant to be a multi-film outing. It is said that the second part will focus on Ranbir Kapoor’s character (Ranvijay) and his lookalike. The sequel will also see Rashmika Mandanna’s character’s (Geetanjali) relationship with Ranvijay and his relationship with his son. “The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024.” The source adds, “Ranbir Kapoor will focus on Animal Park only next year.”

Ranbir Kapoor says some scenes of Animal Park are 'very exciting'

During a recent conversation with actor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the story of Animal during its production was unknown to many. He shared that Bobby Deol had no idea about the story and Anil Kapoor knew the father-son story. But there were many aspects where Sandeep Reddy Vanga was very secretive about his script.

Regarding Animal Park, Ranbir said, "He (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper, and more complex. He can do anything."

