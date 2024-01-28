Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS Sandeep Reddy Vanga has courage to go 'deeper and darker' with Animal Park

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is one of the most controversial films of 2023. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial might shatter the box office records, but the film received mixed responses. As we know the film will be having a sequel titled Animal Park, Ranbir shared exciting details about the same in a new interview.

Ranbir Kapoor says some scenes of Animal Park are 'very exciting'

During a conversation with actor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the story of Animal during its production was unknown to many.

He shared that Bobby Deol had no idea about the story and Anil Kapoor knew the father-son story. But there were many aspects where Sandeep Reddy Vanga was very secretive about his script.

Regarding Animal Park, Ranbir said, "He (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper and more complex. He can do anything."

During the same interview, Kapoor said that despite the negative response, the film started a 'healthy' conversation in the society. He noted that a positive discussion about toxic masculinity has emerged, which is beneficial because films can start such conversations. If something goes wrong and isn't highlighted, and if people don't talk about it, society won't recognize it.

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others. It was released on December 1st and clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Despite the competition, the film managed to do well at the box office. It marked the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy.

Meanwhile, Animal is now streaming on Netlfix.

