Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS Sandeep Reddy Vanga has courage to go 'deeper and darker' with Animal Park

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the sequel to Animal titled Animal Park. The actor also mentioned that the director narrated two or three scenes to him.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Jan 28, 2024  |  09:19 PM IST |  5K
Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS Sandeep Reddy Vanga has courage to go 'deeper and darker' in Animal Park
Image Credit: T-Series Official Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is one of the most controversial films of 2023. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial might shatter the box office records, but the film received mixed responses. As we know the film will be having a sequel titled Animal Park, Ranbir shared exciting details about the same in a new interview. 

Ranbir Kapoor says some scenes of Animal Park are 'very exciting' 

During a conversation with actor and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the story of Animal during its production was unknown to many. 

He shared that Bobby Deol had no idea about the story and Anil Kapoor knew the father-son story. But there were many aspects where Sandeep Reddy Vanga was very secretive about his script.

Regarding Animal Park, Ranbir said, "He (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper and more complex. He can do anything." 

Related Stories

WATCH: Bobby Deol gets big garland from fans, celebrates birthday by cutting 5-tier cake
entertainment
WATCH: Bobby Deol gets big garland from fans, celebrates birthday by cutting 5-tier cake
Bobby Deol Birthday: Sunny Deol, Esha Deol share heartwarming wishes for the Animal star
entertainment
Bobby Deol Birthday: Sunny Deol, Esha Deol share heartwarming wishes for the Animal star


During the same interview, Kapoor said that despite the negative response, the film started a 'healthy' conversation in the society. He noted that a positive discussion about toxic masculinity has emerged, which is beneficial because films can start such conversations. If something goes wrong and isn't highlighted, and if people don't talk about it, society won't recognize it.

Advertisement

The actor further added, “There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realize it.” 

About Animal 

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi among others. It was released on December 1st and clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Despite the competition, the film managed to do well at the box office. It marked the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy.

Meanwhile, Animal is now streaming on Netlfix. 

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor says he was intimidated after Bobby Deol took shirt off in Animal; speaks about fight sequence

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the entertainment industry. With a Master's

...

Credits: Netflix India
Advertisement

Latest Articles