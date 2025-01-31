Ranbir Kapoor would become Jordan once he was in costume, shares Rockstar co-actor Jaideep Ahlawat; says THIS about Alia Bhatt

Jaideep Ahlawat, celebrated for his versatile performances, is currently relishing the success of Paatal Lok Season 2. In a recent conversation, he shared insights about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor. Reflecting on his time with Rockstar co-star Ranbir, he revealed how the actor fully transformed into his character, Jordan, as soon as he donned the costume.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who had a brief role in Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, recently opened up about his experience working with the actor. In a recent interview with ANI, reflecting on their time together, he mentioned that despite his small part in the film, he was captivated by Ranbir's performance. He admired the dedication and control Ranbir brought to the role, noting how evident his hard work and awareness were in every scene they shot together.

He also mentioned how Ranbir Kapoor's star power was undeniable, with crowds gathering whenever he walked down the street and security ramping up whenever he stepped out. He added, “But once he is in the costume, he would become Jordan. He came with a different feeling.”

The Paatal Lok actor also shared his admiration for Kareena Kapoor, his co-star in Netflix's Jaane Jaan. He noted that she never needed rehearsals, always arriving fully prepared and knowing exactly when and how to execute her scenes. Despite her long-standing stardom, he observed her continuous curiosity and excitement to learn and improve.

Reflecting on his time with Alia Bhatt in Raazi, Jaideep emphasized Alia's dedication to preparation, recognizing the effort she put into her role as a trainee spy.

He wrapped up by highlighting that success today is a result of consistent hard work, preparation, and openness to evolving with each new project.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat is basking in the success of Paatal Lok Season 2, where his portrayal of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary has earned critical acclaim for its depth and complexity.

Alongside this, he is set to appear in The Family Man Season 3 opposite Manoj Bajpayee and has Jewel Thief, directed by Siddharth Anand, lined up for release.