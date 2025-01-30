Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat recalls reaching out to Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor post Race actor's stabbing incident: ‘Maine message kia tha unko’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

After news of Saif Ali Khan being attacked at his Bandra West house by an intruder made headlines, the entire Hindi film industry stood by Kareena Kapoor and the family during such testing times. Among the people who reached out to the star couple was Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. During an interview, he recalled sending a text message to them to check on ailing Saif.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan bonded when they worked together in the OTT film Jaane Jaan. Since then, they have been good industry friends. Hence, when Bebo and her family were dealing with a critical situation, the actor decided to show his support to them by sending them a heartwarming text.

When Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at their Bandra home, the Paatal Lok actor sent them a message. Revealing more about it, the Maharaj actor told ANI, "Direct baat nahi hui but maine message kia tha unko (I did not talk to them directly, but I sent a text to them after learning about the incident)."

While talking to the news agency, Jaideep also requested the media and the fans of the celebs to respect their family's privacy and give them space to cope with the shocking incident. He stated that it feels weird when he sees paparazzi and reporters chasing the actor's car in an unsafe way to get the visuals. Calling it 'dangerous', Ahlawat added that everyone needs to think a little about the B-town celebs.

For the unaware, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in the early hours of January 16, 2025, after being attacked by a 30-year-old intruder. Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries and has been under observation. Throughout his stay, his entire family has visited him while his fans and other Bollywood celebs have prayed for his recovery.

Thankfully, after five days of being hospitalized, the Race actor was discharged on January 21, 2025, and was given a warm welcome by his friends and family.