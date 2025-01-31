Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha wants to be in mommy's arms as they depart from Mumbai: WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in 2022. The little munchkin never fails to win everyone's hearts with her antics. The trio was recently spotted departing from the Mumbai airport. Raha was seen reaching out to her mother, wanting to be in her arms. It is surely the cutest thing you will see on the internet.

Today, January 31, 2025, the paparazzi spotted Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the private airport in Mumbai. In one video, the actress was seen standing at the entrance, while Ranbir was inside a car with their daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia looked inside the car through the window and smiled as Raha called for her ‘mumma.’

In another video, Ranbir was seen carrying Raha in his arms as they entered the airport. The little girl kept looking at Alia, who was walking behind them. She continuously extended her hand to her mom and then went into her arms.

Alia sorted a chic look in a white sweatshirt and loose black pants with white shoes and black sunglasses. She was seen with no makeup, and her hair was left open. Ranbir donned a denim jacket over a gray hoodie and joggers. He also had black shades on. Raha looked adorable in a light gray hoodie.

Watch Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha’s videos from the airport:

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the mother-daughter bond and Raha Kapoor’s cuteness. One person said, “This is so cute,” while another called it, “Beautiful.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in Thailand with Raha. They celebrated the New Year 2025 with their family and friends on a vacation.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for their magnum opus Love & War. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Apart from this, Alia has her spy thriller film Alpha scheduled for release this Christmas. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Ramayana, Dhoom 4, Animal Park, and more in his upcoming lineup.