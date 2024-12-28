Alia Bhatt turns into most stylish mom as she wears white blazer and wide-leg denim pants for her airport look

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor created headlines as they arrived at the airport with their cute baby daughter Raha. Though it's a delight for fans to get a glimpse of the family together, it is the actress’ casual yet chic outfit that stole the show - offering a real lesson in comfy travel fashion. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Alia Bhatt went for the classic airport look with a white top paired with a tailored matching jacket. The blazer was designed with shawl collars and full sleeves, adding a slicked and structured appeal to it. She added some casual flair to this blazer with wide-leg denim pants having an elasticated waist and drawstrings at the top making it an effortless chic travel look.

Accessories were kept minimal yet impactful by Alia Bhatt. She was also seen sporting white sneakers ensuring comfort and carried a bright yellow tote bag which gave a pop of color to her minimal outfit. Minimalism was further underscored by wearing small hoops and a delicate ring in jewelry.

Alia chose to go with her signature natural glow look for her outing. She opted for minimal makeup, nude lipstick, skin glowing and hair neatly put up in a bun. This entirely clean and fresh look worked with the simplicity of her dress, creating a lovely easy breezy and effortless appearance.

This attire of Alia Bhatt can work wonders for a variety of occasions. You could wear it for a business casual meeting, or maybe at a lunch date, or even on a casual office day. The sheer grace of having structured blazers along with wide-leg denim makes it the right attire to travel through the airport.

This also is great for semi-formal get-togethers or even those smart casuals when you want to look polished but without the effort.

Alia's airport look appears to be a tutorial on how to achieve a stylish yet comfortable appearance, making it equally appropriate for traveling as it is for casual outings. Be it the tailored blazer or backpack or indeed her natural makeup, this entire combination exemplifies how gorgeously one can marry comfort and classiness.

So, what do you think of Alia's airport look? Give us your thoughts!

