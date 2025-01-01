New Year 2025: Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt twin in black as their daughter Raha clings to daddy; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan & others join family celebrations

As 2024 came to an end, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined their family members in raising a toast to the year that was and wishing good luck for the New Year. The couple decided to twin in black for the event and posed with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and others. Don’t miss cute Raha clinging to her father in an adorable image.

Like most of us, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also welcomed New Year with a bang. The celebrity couple enjoyed a cozy and intimate family get-together, to step into 2025. Soon after, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped some glimpses of their celebration. The photo album opens with a lovely family picture featuring Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni.

Alia and Ranbir also happily posed for the pictures. For the eventful night, the couple twinned in black outfits. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress donned a little black dress with high heels, her husband looked dashing in a black shirt he paired with matching pants. The Animal actor can also be seen carrying their daughter Raha Kapoor in his arms as she stays comfortable with him. Neetu Kapoor was joined by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan who stunned in a red outfit.

The Bollywood wife Riddhima also dropped a series of images from the New Year celebration. Sharing the photos, she penned, “The party’s just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes” Happy New Year insta Fam.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia recently wrapped up shooting for Alpha and jumped into filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. However, she is also in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a feature film.

A source close to the development told us, “Alia has always discussed multiple feature films with Dinesh Vijan and is now on the verge of collaborating with the producer. The actress has loved a psychological supernatural thriller, which could be her next after Love And for the big screen. The talks are on, and things are expected to be on paper by the first quarter of 2025.” Ranbir also has Ramayana: Part 1 in hand with Sai Pallavi.

