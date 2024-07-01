EXCLUSIVE: Will Ranveer Singh and S Shankar collaborate soon? Director says 'We planned to do Aparichit but…'

In 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranveer Singh and director S. Shankar are collaborating on a pan-India cinematic project, which will be a screen adaptation of the iconic novel, Velpari. We also heard that this yet-untitled project is set to roll in early 2024. But no further updates have been released from either party yet.

Now, in an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, director Shankar revealed how soon fans will see the collaboration between him and Ranveer Singh.

Director Shankar on possibility of collaborating with Ranveer Singh

The recent Pinkvilla Masterclass was graved by one of the ace filmmakers, S. Shankar. His two films Game Changer and Indian 2 are releasing in 2024. During the discussion, he was asked about the update on the collaboration with Ranveer Singh.

He shared, "Actually we planned to do Aparichit in Hindi but after that announcement, there are lot of movies coming and no bigger and bigger movies and our producer wants me to do something bigger than Aparichit so right now it's on hold. After the release of these two films, we will decide how to take it forward."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Earlier exclusive report about the collaboration

We got to know that the initial plan was to start filming in 2023, however, both Shankar and Ranveer want to complete their prior commitments first before they dive into this mammoth project.

"They want to focus completely on this one once they start filming, and are super excited about it. Shankar is in the process of developing the final script, while Ranveer will also start prepping for it close to the shooting date. So the filming will now begin next year, and it will be shot on large sets as well as at extravagant real-life locations,” informed a source close to the development at that time.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer who will soon embrace fatherhood, is gearing up for the release of Singham Again. The film features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Promising an exhilarating cinematic experience, the film will be released in Diwali 2024. It was initially scheduled to be released on August 15. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in Don 3 along with Kiara Advani.

