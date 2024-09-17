Meet actor, whose businessman father made her work as copywriter, and is currently in limelight for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack series

The limited series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was released on Netflix in August 2024. The show has garnered a lot of acclaim, especially for its acting performances. The cast has been in the limelight since the release, and among them is an actor whose businessman father once made her work as a copywriter. We are talking about Amrita Puri.

Amrita Puri is the daughter of Aditya Puri, formerly the managing director of a private sector bank. In an old interview with the Times of India, she revealed that her father made her work as a copywriter for a year after her graduation. However, Amrita’s interest always lied in acting.

Amrita entered the film industry with the 2010 film Aisha, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, and others. She portrayed the character of Shefali, a friend of Sonam’s Aisha, and received praise for her performance.

Amrita went on to work in movies like Blood Money with Kunal Kemmu as well as Kai Po Che with Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, and Rajkummar Rao. She has also worked in television shows Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Amrita Puri ventured into the OTT space with the comedy drama Four More Shots Please as Kavya. She has starred in other popular series' like Made In Heaven and more.

Advertisement

Amrita’s latest film appearance was in 2023 in the mystery thriller Neeyat, headlined by Vidya Balan. In 2024 came her series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She played the role of Nandini, a reporter. The cast of this show directed by Anubhav Sinha includes Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Pooja Gor, and others.

In an Instagram post, Amrita expressed that she was honored to be a part of the series. She said, “Thank you @castingchhabra and @anubhavsinhaa for giving me the character of Nandini. Being a part of this story and cast has been an absolute honor.”

Amrita actively posts about her personal and professional lives on Instagram. She enjoys a following of over 139K on the platform.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who did odd jobs to earn money, has worked with Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, and is now winning praise for Call Me Bae