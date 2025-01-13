Meet actor who belongs to prestigious Bollywood family, has worked with the 3 Khans of industry, and has a film festival in her name

The actor we’re talking about today belongs to a prestigious film family. This person has worked in many popular and successful films, including some with the three Khans of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. She also has a film festival in her name. Were you able to guess this actor? Yes, it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor, the Greatest Showman of Indian cinema. Her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, is also an actress.

Kareena Kapoor made her acting debut in the 2000 film Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She has worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ra One, and more. With Salman Khan, she has starred in films like Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Some of her movies with Aamir Khan include 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chaddha, and others.

Chameli, Aitraaz, Jab We Met, Omkara, Kurbaan, Heroine, Veere Di Wedding, Good Newwz, Jaane Jaan, and more are some notable titles in Kareena’s filmography.

In 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in the heist comedy Crew, the crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, and the Cop Universe movie Singham Again. 2024 was also special for the actress as a film festival was announced in her name. As a tribute to her 25 years in the industry, some of her most iconic movies were screened as part of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival.

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. They have worked in various films together. The couple share two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Coming to her social media presence, Kareena Kapoor Khan has an active Instagram account where she enjoys a following of over 13.3 million.

