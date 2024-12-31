Meet actor who's related to Sonam Kapoor, once served coffee in US, has worked with Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and is married to A-lister

The actor that we’re talking about in this piece is related to Sonam Kapoor. This person once revealed that he used to serve coffee in the United States. The actor has been a part of various successful Bollywood movies and has worked with popular stars like Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. He is also married to an A-lister. Were you able to guess? We mean Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are distant cousins. Ranveer’s mother Anju Bhavnani and Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor are first cousins.

Ranveer has studied at the Indiana University Bloomington in the United States. During an old episode of the talk show Koffee with Karan, the actor had revealed that he used to serve coffee in a part-time job during his studies there.

Coming to Ranveer Singh’s acting career, he made his debut with the movie Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. He has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in various films and received a lot of acclaim for his performances. These include Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. Ranveer’s chemistry with Deepika Padukone was immensely loved by the audience in these movies.

Interestingly, Bajirao Mastani (2015) starred Priyanka Chopra as Ranveer’s wife. In the same year, the duo featured as siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer is also part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe as Simmba and has worked with actors like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera, Gunday, Befikre, Gully Boy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and more are some other notable titles in his filmography.

Regarding his upcoming projects, Ranveer Singh is collaborating with director Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar. He has also been crowned as the new Don in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 and will be paired opposite Kiara Advani.

On the personal front, Ranveer Singh tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in 2018 after a long dating period. In September 2024, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. On Diwali, the couple revealed their daughter’s name as Dua Padukone Singh.

Talking about Ranveer Singh’s social media presence, he has an active Instagram account, where he enjoys a following of over 47.7 million.

