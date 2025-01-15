Rhea Chakraborty says she understands bipolar disorder ‘closely’ while discussing toughest phase of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s life

Popular rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has spoken about his struggle with bipolar disorder on various occasions. Most recently, Rhea Chakraborty stated that she understands the mental disorder 'closely' as they discussed the toughest phase of the rapper's life.

On January 15, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle and shared the promo of the upcoming episode of her chat show graced by Yo Yo Honey Singh accompanied by director Mozez Singh. During the conversation, the rapper admitted being a "patient" of in-depth and worst-case who battled bipolar disorder. The actress expressed gratitude and encouraged the rapper, stating, "Thank you for surviving."

In response to this, Honey refers to himself as Akbar and states, "Akbar-The Great, Alexander-The Great se mil raha hai(Akbar-The Great is meeting Alexander-The Great)" leaving the actress with a smile as they share a warm high-five. The rapper notes that the "two fighters" are meeting.

Rhea admitted, "Main Bipolar disorder ko kaafi closely samajhti hoon (I understand bipolar disorder very closely) " further emphasizing the importance of understanding the concept. Agreeing to her remark, the Lungi Dance singer noted the lack of doctors in the nation who could understand the disorder.

Yo Yo Honey Singh expressed happiness on finding a doctor, whom he referred to as a "magician." He spilled beans on his challenging condition during the toughest phase of his life. "It’s okay to not be okay. 17th January, 2025. I love You love We all love @yoyohoneysingh Resonated with every word you said. Salute to your fight #chapter2," the post was captioned.

For the unversed, Rhea’s ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker spoke to journalist Barkha Dutt in 2020 and claimed that the actor was also battling from the same. “Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode,” she said, further highlighting its symptoms including severe anxiety, major depression, and sometimes disordered thinking and paranoia.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

