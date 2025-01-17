Saif Ali Khan Attack: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and more stand by family as they arrive at Karisma Kapoor’s residence to take update on actor’s well-being

Saif Ali Khan’s attack incident has shaken everyone to the core, including his close friends and family. On Thursday, apart from his family members, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, and other Bollywood celebs arrived to check on the actor’s well-being. Most recently, filmmaker Karan Johar, who shares a great bond with both Kareena and Saif and the Arora sisters were seen arriving at Karisma Kapoor's residence to extend their support and stand by the family in their testing time.

On January 17, Karan Johar was spotted arriving at Karisma Kapoor’s residence on the second day of Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. In a video shared by the paps, the director was seen coming out of his car and briskly entering the building premises. The intensity and tension on his face were quite visible as he looked at the stationed paparazzi before entering the building.

In addition to this, Malaika Arora was also seen reaching her BFF’s home to check on the well-being of Saif. The video showed the actress’ car parked right outside the gate of the building as she entered the building swiftly. In addition to this, Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan was also seen leaving Karisma’s house. Dressed in white, Arhaan was seen leaving the building and sitting in the car in a somber mood.

Malaika’s sister and actress Amrita Arora also arrived at Karisma’s residence on the second day to stand with Kareena and Saif in this tough time.

Furthermore, Karisma Kapoor’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor also marked their attendance at their daughter’s place. They were seen being supported by their staff members as they made their way inside the building premises.

Ever since the attack on Saif Ali Khan on Thursday, several developments have taken place in the matter. A suspect was detained earlier in the day, but later Mumbai Police confirmed that the individual brought to Bandra Police station for questioning was not linked to the actor’s case. The police also confirmed that no detentions have been made in the case yet.

While the investigation in the case is still on, Saif has gained consciousness and doctors have revealed that he was being shifted to the 'special room' from the ICU.

