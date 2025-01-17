Saif Ali Khan Attack: Deva actor Shahid Kapoor has THIS to say about the unfortunate incident; ‘Sab bahut hi...’

The entire nation woke up to the shocking news of the brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, at his Bandra residence. The unfortunate incident has raised concerns in the entire film fraternity. Amongst several Bollywood celebrities, Deva star Shahid Kapoor reacted to the brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan and called the incident 'sad' and 'shocking'.

On January 17, Shahid Kapoor attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming action entertainer, Deva which was attended by the entire team. During the press interaction, the actor was asked what he would do with the criminals who attacked the actors. Shahid handled the question pretty well and answered with utmost maturity.

He said, "Jo aap keh rahe hain vo bahut hi sad incident hai and hum sab concerned hain. Hum sab fraternity se bahut bahut concerned hain (What you’re saying is a sad incident and we all from the fraternity are concerned)", further noting that it would have been respectable if the question was asked to him directly.

Here's what Shahid Kapoor said

The actor stated they are hoping for Saif Ali Khan’s better health and that he feels better. "I think hum sab bahut hi shocked the jo hua uske saath... itni personal space mein bahut hi mushkil cheez hai absorb karna (We all were very shocked about what happened to him. It’s very difficult to absorb that one’s personal space could be intruded)."

The Deva actor expressed his belief, stating that Mumbai is a safe place to live, and he is sure that the police are doing their job. On a concluding note, Shahid called the incident "shocking" and hoped for Saif's fast recovery. "We’re hoping and praying for him all the time," he said.

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is already out. The highly-awaited film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead with Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in important roles. Presented by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, it is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh Kr Bansal. It will be released in theaters on January 31, 2025.

