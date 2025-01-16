Saif Ali Khan Attack: From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora; Here are all celebrities who visited actor and his family today

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence which could be triggering for some readers.

An attack on Saif Ali Khan during an attempted burglary on Thursday (January 16, 2025), at his Mumbai residence, has left us all shocked and terrified. The Khan family's representative soon confirmed that the actor is now out of danger. Saif Ali Khan's doctor from Lilavati Hospital also shared with the media that the Hum Tum actor is recovering well. Many celebrities visited the Nawab of Bollywood and inquired about his health, from his family, after the gruesome attack.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan rushed to meet his Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star after he learned about the attack. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also headed to Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif.

Karan Johar was spotted leaving Karisma Kapoor's residence, after the former learned about the actor's devastating stabbing incident.

Malaika Arora, being the caring friend that she is, visited Karisma Kapoor, to inquire about Saif Ali Khan's health.

Blockbuster director Siddharth Anand, who is producing an upcoming movie of Saif Ali Khan, was spotted at Lilavati Hospital, after he learned about the attacks on Saif.

Sister Soha Ali Khan, stood like a rock besides her brother and his family in this time of grief. She, along with husband Kunal Khelu, greeted everyone who came to visit Saif Ali Khan,

Many other celebrities like Rahul Dholakia, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt and Amrita Arora, either visited Lilavati Hospital or Karisma Kapoor's residence after learning about the attack. Colleagues of Saif Ali Khan like Jr NTR took to X to express their disappointment for how things panned out. Raveena Tandon went on to talk about the the lack of safety in an area like Bandra.

The Saif Ali Khan attack incident has surely shocked everyone. It raises a serious concern about celebrity safety in India. Actors like Salman Khan don't and can't leave their residence without security and that is really sad and disappointing. It is to be seen, how the police tackles this high-profile case that has the nation all shocked.

