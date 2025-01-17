Saif Ali Khan Attack: Man detained is NOT related to actor’s stabbing case, confirms Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police has clarified that the individual brought to the Bandra police station for questioning is not connected to the Saif Ali Khan attack case. "As of now, no one has been detained in the Saif Ali Khan attack case," a police spokesperson stated. On Friday, January 17, 2025, authorities brought a person to the Bandra police station for questioning regarding the attack on the actor.

ANI reported that the man, whose identity remains unknown, was taken into custody after police interviewed several individuals who resembled the suspect, according to an official.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his Bandra high-rise apartment early Thursday morning. The actor was rushed to the hospital with the weapon still embedded in his spine.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times, including in his neck, during the night between Wednesday and Thursday. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that he is now out of danger after undergoing emergency surgery.

After the attack, which occurred around 2:30 am near the room of his younger son Jeh, Saif was taken to Lilavati Hospital by his son, Taimur Ali Khan , and his caretaker.

The CCTV footage captured the suspected attacker, dressed in a red scarf and carrying a backpack, hastily sneaking in and leaving the building through the stairs from the sixth floor of the Satguru Sharan building where Saif resides.

Dixit Gedam, the DCP of Zone 9 in Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating the attack on Saif Ali Khan, stated that the incident appeared to be an "attempted robbery." He mentioned that the suspect had used a fire escape staircase to gain access to Saif's home.

Gedam explained, "The accused entered Saif Ali Khan's residence through the fire escape staircase last night. It seems to have been a robbery attempt. We are trying to apprehend the suspect, and 10 detection teams are actively working on the case. A formal complaint has been filed at Bandra Police Station."

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery to remove a 2.5-inch knife lodged in his spine and to repair the leakage of spinal fluid. Doctors confirmed that he had sustained a serious injury to his thoracic spinal cord.

