Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sons Taimur and Jeh arrive at hospital to meet dad 1st time after incident with Kareena Kapoor; heavy police security escorts them: WATCH

Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 at his Bandra residence during an attempted robbery. While close friends have been standing by the family during this tough period, Saif’s family members have been consistently paying a visit to the hospital. Most recently, it was his sons, Taimur and Jeh accompanied by their mother, Kareena Kapoor, who arrived to see their injured father for the first time after the stabbing incident.

On January 19, Saif Ali Khan’s family, including his wife Kareena Kapoor and kids Taimur and Jeh, arrived at the Lilavati Hospital to check on his health. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the family was seen stepping out from the car, avoiding cameras as they entered the hospital building. Their staff members accompanied them, while heavy police security escorted them.

In a short glimpse, we can see one of the staff members carrying Jeh in their arms while he extends his arm towards his mother who was walking behind.

Kareena, Taimur and Jeh arrive to meet Saif at the hospital

After some time, kids, Jeh and Taimur were seen exiting the hospital accompanied by their staff members.

Taimur and Jeh exit the hospital after meeting Saif

Earlier in the day, Saif’s mother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, sister Soha Ali Khan with her husband Kunal Kemmu, were seen arriving at the hospital. In one of the videos, the Rang De Basanti actress was seen indulging in a conversation standing outside the hospital.

Advertisement

It was just a couple of hours back that, on January 19, Mumbai police arrested an accused in the actor’s attack incident. DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam revealed that the detained accused has been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad and is 30 years old, adding that he entered Saif’s house with the intention of robbery.

Gedam said, prima facie, the accused is a Bangladeshi and after entering India illegally, he changed his name. "He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5–6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," he added.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Deva actor Shahid Kapoor has THIS to say about the unfortunate incident; ‘Sab bahut hi...’