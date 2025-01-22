Saif Ali Khan gives THIS amount as token of gratitude to auto rickshaw driver for taking him to hospital: Report

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home on January 16, 2025, and was subsequently admitted to the Lilavati Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The actor was taken to the hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana. Saif recently met him, and it has now been learned that he gave the auto driver Rs 50,000 as a token of gratitude.

According to a recent report in ETimes, Saif Ali Khan thanked Bhajan Singh Rana for making him reach the hospital on time. When the portal asked the auto driver if he got any money from Saif, he said that it was something that Saif knew and he wouldn't be able to talk about it.

Rana added, “Humari koi maang nahi hai. Woh jo de woh theek, na de toh theek. Unhone jo diya humne le liya (I have no demands. If he gives, it is fine; if he doesn't give, it is fine. I took what he gave)."

However, the report shared that, as per a source, Saif gave Rs 50,000 to the auto driver as a token of gratitude.

Earlier today, January 22, IANS shared pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Bhajan Singh Rana taken inside a hospital room. The Race actor was all smiles as he kept his arm around Rana. Talking to the news agency, the auto driver shared that Saif's family, including his mother, Sharmila Tagore, and his children, were also present during their meeting. He revealed that the family treated him with respect, thanked him, and appreciated his help.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members regularly visited Saif Ali Khan at the hospital. He was discharged yesterday. After discharge, he even posed for the paparazzi, smiling and waving at them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan has several projects in his lineup. He has Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter with producer Siddharth Anand. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Saif is set to return to the Race franchise. In Race 4, he will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Loveyapa's Khushi Kapoor reacts to Aamir Khan’s statement about her reminding him of Sridevi: 'Maybe that’s something…'