Salman Khan admits THIS on Biwi No 1’s re-release and we cannot agree more

Biwi No. 1, David Dhawan’s iconic 1999 comedy, is all set to make a spectacular return to theaters on November 29, 2024. Known as a shining example of Dhawan's comedic brilliance, the film remains a fan favorite. As excitement builds, Salman Khan shared that the movie holds a special place in his heart—a sentiment that perfectly matches the joy it continues to bring audiences.

Salman Khan reflected on the upcoming re-release of Biwi No. 1, sharing how deeply the film resonates with him. He said, "Biwi No 1 holds a very special place in my heart. It’s a film that connected with audiences back in the 90s and still brings a smile to so many faces."

He added, " Working with David and his impeccable comic timing and the vision of Vashu ji made this film what it is."

The superstar heightened excitement by sharing the trailer of the film on his social media, reigniting nostalgia and building anticipation. He also took a moment to applaud the film's talented cast and crew, celebrating the collective effort behind this iconic entertainer.

The moment Salman unveiled the trailer, fans flocked to his comment section, brimming with enthusiasm and anticipation for the much-awaited re-release of the classic.

Biwi No.1, which was a huge hit when released back in 1999, received widespread acclaim for its hilarious storyline, memorable performances, and chart-topping music. Directed by David Dhawan and produced under Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, the film became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year.

Featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu in pivotal roles, the film remains a classic. The story centers on Prem, a successful businessman married to Pooja. Their seemingly perfect life is disrupted when Prem gets involved in an affair with Rupali, leading to a whirlwind of drama and humor.

