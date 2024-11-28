Cinema Lovers Day on November 29: Will Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen's Biwi No. 1 re-release get footfalls?

While the box office is drying up once again, PVR Inox announced bringing back Cinema Lovers Day on November 29. The event is set to span 1744 screens nationwide, and cine lovers will have the luxury of watching new releases, re-releases, and holdovers at just Rs 99 per ticket in standard formats.

Interestingly, Pooja Entertainment is re-releasing the much-loved romantic comedy-drama Biwi No. 1 in cinemas on this occasion. Now, the question arises- Will Cinema Lovers Day benefit Biwi No. 1's re-release?

Starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu, Biwi No. 1 was originally released in 1999 and was a big box office success. It is indeed a popular David Dhawan movie that has all the merits to do well, even in 2024. Though it will be a limited re-release on November 29, the audience response on Day 1 will determine how far it can go at the box office.

Further, comedies are working very well these days, and the audience is craving more fun and entertaining releases. Since Salman Khan doesn't have any new movies coming this year, fans will love to celebrate his old classics in cinemas. Recently, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Arjun were re-released, and they are doing pretty well at the box office. Biwi No. 1 is also expected to lure the audience and emerge as a successful re-release.

Biwi No. 1 will benefit from no new Hindi release this weekend. Though the Hollywood movie Moana 2 and other holdovers will cut its business, it has enough potential to attract a good number of footfalls. In addition, Cinema Lovers Day will boost its collections since the tickets will be available at a discounted price. Earlier, too, we have seen how theatres erupt with massive crowds on such occasions, and even movies carrying low hype manage to fetch a significant amount.

For the unversed, this will be the fourth Cinema Lovers Day this year. Previously, it was celebrated on February 23, May 31, and August 9. In addition, we had National Cinema Day on September 20, another event day for cine-goers. Interestingly, this will be the fifth time ticket prices will be available at subsidized rates.

