Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Nanda and more slay in INSIDE PICS from Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's roka ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and Rima Jain's son, Aadar Jain, and his fiance, Alekha Advani's roka ceremony took place on Saturday night. After pictures and videos from the intimate event went viral on the internet, several inside pictures featuring Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Navya Nanda have surfaced on the internet.

Armaan Jain’s wife, Anissa Malhotra Jain took to her Instagram story and shared a series of inside pictures from the roka ceremony of his brother-in-law, Aadar Jain, and his fiancé, Alekha Advani. One of the pictures featured the Kapoor brothers and their partners looking at their stunning partners as they posed for the click. "Love is in the air," the post was captioned.

In one of the pictures, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda flashed wide smiles as they posed together with Anissa and bride-to-be Alekha. Another picture was rather an endearing one as the Kapoor sisters slayed while posing with their loving sister-in-law.

Take a look

For the special evening, Kareena looked ethereal in a blue saree with intricate golden detailing with immaculate make-up. She kept her eyes to be the focal point with black eyeliner, kohl, and shimmery eye-shadow.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor radiated her timeless elegance in a black Anarkali with golden embroidery and a matching dupatta with a floral border that accentuated her overall beauty. The Raja Hindustani actress completed her look with matching bellies. Her matching black and golden bangles, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a petite bindi added another layer to her beautiful look.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Navya Nanda radiated elegance in a pastel Anarkali suit, which she paired with matching juttis. She also opted for matching earrings and kept her hair open for the special day.

For their roka ceremony, Aadar and Alekha kept it chic and impeccable as they twinned in white. While Alekha was seen in a white saree, Aadar opted for a white kurta, jacket, and matching trousers.

Aadar went down on his knees for Alekha in a romantic beach proposal. Just a few months back, he had also offered a peek into the same on his social media handle.

The Roka ceremony of the couple was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita, among other members of the Kapoor family.

ALSO READ: Inside Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash: Actor playing guitar will make you fall in love with him all over again