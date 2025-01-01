Salman Khan makes his way back home with swag after celebrating New Year with Ambanis in Jamnagar: WATCH

Salman Khan was in Jamnagar to celebrate his 59th birthday with his friends and family. The actor also stayed in the city to welcome 2025 with the Ambani family. After having a gala time there, the actor finally took a flight back home.

On December 27, 2024, Salman Khan attended the star-studded party that was hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma, and her husband Aayush Sharma on the actor’s birthday. The same day, he was seen jetting off to Jamnagar to be part of the gala hosted for him in the city. His family and friends including Sohail Khan, Salma Khan, Iulia Vantur, Helen, Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan, Riteish, and Genelia Deshmukh also took a private plane to fly to the city to be part of Salman’s 59th birthday.

While the rest of them returned home after the birthday bash, the Tiger 3 actor continued his stay in Jamnagar. There, he attended the family get-together hosted by the Ambanis. The bhaijaan of Bollywood also celebrated New Year with the billionaire family. Today, January 1, 2025, the actor was spotted at the airport, amid tight security. He was probably returning home after having a gala time with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani.

Take a look:

Several inside visuals from Jamnagar showcased the Dabangg actor enjoying the event that the Ambani family hosted. He was also spotted roaming around the city, visiting malls, and making his fans go gaga with his presence. In a video, the actor was also seen politely greeting the eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, Shloka with a warm hug. The actor was so impressed by his stay that he felt jealous of the residents of the city.

In a viral clip from the musical night, Khan was seen saying, “Aap log itne lucky ho ki aap Jamnagar mein rehte ho. Main yaha aaata jata rejhta hoon but aap yahi pe base ho. Itno khoobsurat jagah hai yeh. It's like heaven, like heaven kya heaven hi hai." (You are so lucky to stay in Jamnagar. I visit this place, but you reside here. Such a beautiful place. It's heaven… I'm jealous of you guys, envious of you guys.)”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’s upcoming actioner, Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna and others. The film is expected to hit cinemas on Eid 2025.

