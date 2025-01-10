EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna meets with accident ahead of Sikandar’s final leg shoot alongside Salman Khan; details inside
An exclusive source revealed to Pinkvilla that Rashmika Mandanna met with an accident just before the final leg of Sikandar's shoot with Salman Khan. Get the full details inside!
Actress Rashmika Mandanna was gearing up to start the final schedule of her upcoming film Sikandar alongside Salman Khan on January 10, as per reports. However, just before filming resumed, she reportedly sustained a gym injury, as revealed by an exclusive source to Pinkvilla.
Yes, you heard that right! Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered a gym injury, which has temporarily halted the shooting of her highly anticipated film. According to a source close to the actress, she has been advised to take a short break to fully recover before resuming her busy schedule. Fortunately, updates confirm that she is steadily recovering and will be back on set soon.
A source close to Rashmika Mandanna told Pinkvilla, "Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting it. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on sets very soon!"
Earlier, as per a report published in Mid-Day, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna were set to begin the final phase of shooting for Sikandar on January 10 in Mumbai. They will return to the set to wrap up the project. Despite the March release timeline, the team is confident about finishing on schedule.
The source told the portal that director AR Murugadoss is working diligently, juggling the filming of new scenes with post-production tasks to ensure everything runs smoothly.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features an impressive cast, including Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The film marks Salman Khan’s reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala, almost a decade after their blockbuster Kick. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this much-awaited action entertainer is slated for a grand release on Eid 2025, arriving in March this year.
