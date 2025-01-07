Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment's security increased further; gets new bulletproof glass installed in balcony: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan has made safety the top priority amid the threats received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over the past few months. Earlier, a video went viral on the internet that showed workers securing the windows of the superstar's home, Galaxy Apartment. Now, another clip has surfaced that showcased how the security has been increased further with the balcony being protected by bulletproof glass.

Today, January 7, 2025, a video shared by the paparazzi showed a visual of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartment. In the clip, the balcony could be seen covered from all sides in blue bulletproof glass.

Amid safety concerns, Salman Khan has been making public appearances surrounded by heavy security. The superstar recently went to Jamnagar, Gujarat, where he celebrated his 59th birthday with friends and family in a grand manner at the Ambani family’s residence.

Salman is also making sure that his work doesn’t get affected. According to a report in Midday, he is set to kick off the final shooting leg of his upcoming movie Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. The last schedule will reportedly begin on January 10 in Mumbai. Sikandar is slated to release in theaters on Eid 2025.

The official teaser of Sikandar has created a lot of excitement among the viewers, and they are eagerly anticipating more updates. It showed Salman in an action-packed avatar as he took on the adversaries with guns and hand-to-hand combat.

The cast of the action entertainer also includes Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The film is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

