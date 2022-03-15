EXCLUSIVE: Aamir, Rajkumar Santoshi meet on star's bday, remember Andaz Apna Apna; Latter SAYS part 2 in works

Aamir Khan celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday, and had hosted an intimate get together for his family and close friends at his Mumbai residence. Multiple award winning director Rajkumar Santoshi was also a part of the do. He had directed Aamir in the 1994 cult comedy, Andaz Apna Apna. “We keep meeting each other, I had met him in Delhi too some time back. But I wished him on his birthday. It was a family get together, so we didn’t talk about career and films,” says Santoshi.

Though they did go down the memory lane discussing their time while filming for Andaz Apna Apna. “We spoke about our days on the set of Andaz Apna Apna, what all happened during that shoot, and laughed about it. But we didn’t discuss any new project per se. Whenever something happens, we will let you know,” the filmmaker informs.

Rajkumar Santoshi I am writing the script (of Andaz Apna Apna 2), but I should be satisfied with the final story too

Meanwhile, is Andaz Apna Apna 2 on the cards? “I am writing the script, but I should be satisfied with the final story too. So when the script is ready, we will think about the star cast and everything. Meanwhile, I have other films in the pipeline too,” Santoshi shares.

Will Aamir Khan and Salman Khan be a part of the sequel? “We haven’t thought about it yet, if the story requires it then we will see,” he keeps it short.

Besides Aamir and Salman, Andaz Apna Apna had also featured Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Tiku Talsania, and Viju Khote, among many others.

