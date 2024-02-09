Sara Ali Khan drops PICS with 'mommy jaan' and birthday girl Amrita Singh from sets; wishes in poetic style

Sara Ali Khan is quite engaged on social media, frequently posting her travel snapshots and videos on Instagram. She also shares personal moments with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Amrita Singh's birthday today, Sara posted two pictures with her mother along with a heartfelt poem. Sara's poetic tribute eloquently highlights the deep connection they share, portraying their strong bond.

Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt poem for Amrita Singh’s birthday

Today, on February 9, Amrita Singh celebrates her birthday and on the occasion Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and penned a heartfelt poem. The pictures show Sara with Amrita Singh, holding the clapboard for Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. In the caption, she wrote, “Meri Duniya meri Mommy Jaan, Aap mein bastein mere Praan, My biggest endeavour is to keep your Maan, And try to add to your splendid Aan Baan aur Shaan, Sorry for all the times I make you Hairaan, Doing all that you have isn’t Aasaan, Aur is pyaar ka hai parimann, Your endless mamta, patience and Dyaan, That have made me feel so secure- diya itna Amaan, Ki sapne dekh sakoon of udaan in Aasmaan, Thank you maa.. aur kaise karoon Bayaan? Ki aap hai mera poora Jahaan.”