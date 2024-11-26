Sara Ali Khan gets 'security pro max' from an elderly and we bet you can't stop laughing; Netizens say 'Chacha rocks'

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood. Known for her charm, the Kedarnath actress always makes sure there's a reason for people to notice her whenever she steps out in the city, and today is no exception. Sara was seen heading to a salon, but what followed was both adorable and surprising. A senior citizen intervened and stopped the paparazzi from taking pictures of her. Netizens stated 'security pro max' and 'chacha rocks' in the comments section.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen walking towards the salon after getting out of her car when the older man stepped in, aggressively asking the paparazzi to stop clicking pictures. The unexpected gesture left Sara visibly shocked, while netizens in the comments section couldn't help but laugh and praise the stranger for his actions.



One person wrote, "Chacha, inki posting military main karwa dijiye. He will be on front foot alone." Another person wrote, "Atleast sara should appreciate the old man.. Becoz he was saving her."

Someone wrote, "chacha rock." One person commented, "uncle is become famous." One person wrote, "Sara skocked bro."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan alongside Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma, among others.

She is currently filming her next project with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets, relaxing with her co-star.

The film, which is yet to be titled, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik and is being described as a unique spy comedy. According to Pinkvilla, producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga are excited about the project, noting that the script blends espionage and humor in the perfect way.

The film is expected to be a signature Ayushmann Khurrana project, breaking the typical mold of spy films in Hindi cinema.

Aakash Kaushik, who has previously worked as a writer on several comedy films, is set to make his directorial debut with this exciting spy comedy. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

